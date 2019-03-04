Guns stolen in South Buffalo burglary
A South Buffalo man reported two guns stolen from his home Sunday night, according to a police report.
A .22-caliber revolver and a double-barrel sawed-off shotgun were taken from a home on Lockwood Avenue, officers were told at about 9 p.m.
The victim told police the guns had been stored in a safe in his bedroom closet.
The report did not indicate whether there had been any signs someone broke into the home.
Story topics: buffalo/ Buffalo Police Department/ crime/ police/ south buffalo
Share this article