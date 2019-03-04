Subscribe Today
12 Gates Brewing Company: Bar feature
Elizabeth White of Hamburg tries some of 12 Gates' different brews with a flight of beer.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
12 Gates Brewing Company is at 80 Earhart Drive in East Amherst.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hanging out, from left, are Ashley Shadak of Lancaster, Michael Knavel of Cheektowaga and Brian and Ashley Brohm, of Lancaster.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
This is the Landing Strip IPA.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
12 Gates Brewing Company is at 80 Earhart Drive in East Amherst.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Hanging out, from left, are Jessica Banning of Amherst, Austin Smith of Amherst and Charlie Hathaway of Cheektowaga.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Bartender Tammy Kausits pours a Tria Prima Pale Ale for a customer.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
On the ceiling are banners from each of the branches of the armed forces. They give a 25 percent discount to veterans.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
They have 12 Gates merchandise for sale.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
A wooden banner with the date of Buffalo's origin is displayed over one of the TVs.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Ed Osalkowski of Williamsville drinks a Landing Strip IPA.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The brewery is visible from the taproom area.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
There are free peanuts for customers.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
From left are Jessica Banning and Austin Smith of Amherst.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Monday, March 4, 2019
12 Gates Brewing Company has a taproom at its brewery at 80 Earhart Drive in East Amherst.
