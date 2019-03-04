GALANTE, Calogero "Charlie"

GALANTE - Calogero "Charlie"

Entered into rest March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maria (nee Morreale) Galante; devoted father of Paola Galante, Salvatore (Judy) Galante and Maria (Robert) Augustine; cherished grandfather of five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Relatives and friends may visit the LOmbardo Funeral home (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Tuesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christan burial will be celebrated at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 85 Dakota St., Buffalo on Wednesday morning at 9 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com