Frigid, wintry week will feel more like mid-January than early March

Remember last month when Punxsutawney Phil called for an early start to spring?

Never mind.

The fifth more week of winter comes this week, National Weather Service forecasts show.

Snowfall and drastically lower than average temperatures are forecast in the Buffalo Niagara region through at least Thursday.

A northwesterly flow is expected to set up behind a passing storm system, ushering in the unseasonably cold air.

Periodic snow showers, with lake-effect snows off Lake Ontario, are expected. Snows off Lake Erie are less likely because of ice cover.

Chances for snow showers are in Monday's forecast with high temperatures in the upper teens. Less than one-half inch is possible in metro Buffalo.

With winds picking up during the day, it'll make it feel like it's in the single digits, forecasters said.

By the time crowds downtown finish watching the latest showdown between the Sabres' Jack Eichel and Edmonton's Connor McDavid, temperatures are forecast to dip to near 12 degrees with wind chills below zero.

Overnight, temperatures are forecast to drop even further – into the upper single-digits – with sub-zero wind chills and chances for snow showers.

Tuesday is expected to bring snow to metro Buffalo, especially during the daylight hours. New accumulations of at least 1 inch are expected.

High temperatures Tuesday are forecast in the upper teens. With gusty southwest winds, forecasters said wind chill values will stay near or below zero.

Snow showers remain likely late Tuesday with lows in the upper teens and gusty westerly winds. Another inch of snow is possible. The winds are expected to keep wind chills below zero.

Forecasters call for a break in the streak of inclement Wednesdays in Buffalo dating back to mid-January.

Partly sunny skies are forecast, but it'll stay cold, the weather service said. Highs Wednesday are forecast in the mid- to upper teens with lows dipping back into the single digits overnight.

Forecasts show temperatures starting to moderate slowly by Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 20s and near 30, respectively, under sunny skies.

The average high temperature in Buffalo this week is 38 to 39 degrees with average lows in the low 20s.