Niagara Falls man to serve six years for two gun felonies

Tyler D. Pointer of Niagara Falls, who prosecutors say was carrying an illegal gun when he ran from Niagara Falls police in two separate incidents last year, will serve six years in state prison after a plea agreement Monday.

Pointer, 22, of McKoon Avenue, admitted to two reduced counts of attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was charged with running from and fighting with police July 10, when he was the passenger in a car stopped for traffic violations. On Dec. 2, Pointer was accused of threatening to shoot a woman. After a car chase, he reportedly fled on foot, threw the gun away and lost his shoes.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. will impose the sentence April 29.