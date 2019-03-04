Driver passed out in casino valet area charged with DWI

A Buffalo man found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle outside Seneca Niagara Casino on Sunday night was charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a Niagara Falls police report.

Hotel security called police after another hotel employee found the man in the valet area.

Police officers shouted to wake up Jaret A. Washington, 33, who failed several field sobriety tests at the scene, according to the report.

Washington was arrested at 9:10 p.m. He refused to submit to a breath or chemical tests at the scene, and refused a breathalyzer test at police headquarters, according to the report.