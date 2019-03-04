DERHAK, Jaroslawa (Rygajlo)

DERHAK - Jaroslawa (nee Rygajlo)

March 2, 2019; beloved wife of the late Zenon; devoted mother of Adrian (Martha) and Dianna Derhak; pre-deceased by sisters and brothers. At Mrs. Derhak's request there will be no prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church (Fillmore at Oneida St.), Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30 PM. Donations are preferred to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church Special Fund, or the UAFF Humanitarian and Medical Aid Account. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com