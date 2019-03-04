D'AMORE, Diane S.

D'AMORE - Diane S. Of Kenmore, entered into rest on March 3, 2019, loving daughter of the late Frank D'Amore and Frances (Nicholas) Sanfratello; dear sister of Frank D'Amore; cherished aunt of Deborah (David) Derion, Frank (Stefanie) D'Amore and Carrie D'Amore. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Tuesday from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 9:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Diane was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com