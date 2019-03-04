CERVELLERA, Jean Marie

CERVELLERA - Jean Marie Of South Buffalo, entered into rest March 2, 2019, beloved daughter of the late Angelo and Marion (nee Makey) Cervellera; dearest sister of Joanne (Mike) Shanahan, Mary Ellen (George) Calabrese, Paul (Mary) Cervellera and the late David (Theresa) Cervellera; loving aunt of Amanda (Peter) Gollnau, Michael Shanahan, Megan (Ronnie) Rechan, Samantha (Cameron) Smith, Alex (Julia Tunis-Busch) Shanahan, Anthony (Samantha Churley) Cervellera, Kevin Shanahan, Nicholas (Christina Renner) Cervellera and Shannon Cervellera; doting great-aunt of Chase, Phoebe, Evelyn and the late Liam; devoted goddaughter of Loretta Schepis; also survived by many cousins, aunts and uncles. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 450 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo on Thursday morning at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com