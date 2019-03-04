Canisius' Takal Molson, Niagara's Jai Moore earn postseason honors

Canisius guard Takal Molson and Niagara's Jai Moore led six Buffalo-area players chosen to All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference basketball teams the league announced Monday.

Four Canisius players and two Niagara players earned All-MAAC postseason honors as voted on by the league’s 11 coaches.

Molson was an All-MAAC first-team men’s basketball selection, and Moore was an All-MAAC first-team women’s basketball selection.

Molson averaged 17 points, 5.5 rebounds and two assists per game in 30 games for the Golden Griffins. He also averaged 17.3 points per game in conference play. A sophomore from Buffalo, Molson scored at least 20 points in a game eight times, and is 14th in the MAAC at 5.5 rebounds per game.

Molson was the 2017-18 MAAC Rookie of the Year.

Moore, a guard from Brooklyn, is the MAAC’s second-leading scorer (17.2 points per game) and is fourth in free-throw percentage (77.6 percent, 104 for 134). She scored at least 20 points in 12 games, including a career-best 31 points Dec. 31 in a 74-69 win against Colgate.

Moore also helped the Purple Eagles to the fourth-highest scoring offense in the conference (61 points per game).

The All-MAAC men's and women's first-team selections are candidates for the MAAC player of the year awards, which will be announced Friday in Albany.

Niagara’s Marvin Prochet was an All-MAAC men’s second-team selection. The senior forward averages 15.9 points per game, and is the only player ranked in the top 10 in four statistical categories: points per game, rebounds per game (fourth, 7.2), 3-point field goal percentage (third, 42.8 percent) and 3-pointers per game (fourth, 2.6). Prochet also has eight double-doubles this season.

Canisius guard Malik Johnson was an All-MAAC men’s third-team selection, averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in 30 starts. He is the MAAC’s active leader in consecutive starts (97).

Canisius forward Sara Hinriksdottir was an All-MAAC women’s second-team selection. The forward from Keflavik, Iceland, averaged 13 points and 8.1 rebounds per game and had seven double-doubles for the Golden Griffins this season. The senior is seventh all-time for Canisius in scoring with 1,411 points.

Canisius guard D'Jhai Patterson-Ricks was a MAAC women’s third-team selection. She averaged 11.7 points per game.

The MAAC men's and women's basketball tournaments begin Thursday at the Times Union Center in Albany.

All-MAAC men’s basketball teams

First team

Takal Molson, Canisius

E.J. Crawford, Iona

Rickey McGill, Iona

Cameron Young, Quinnipiac*

Jalen Pickett, Siena*

Second team

Tajuan Agee, Iona

Marvin Prochet, Niagara

Rich Kelly, Quinnipiac

Stevie Jordan, Rider

Evan Fisher, Siena

Third team

Malik Johnson, Canisius,

Brian Parker, Marist

Diago Quinn, Monmouth

Frederick Scott, Rider

Davauhnte Turner, Saint Peter’s

All-rookie team

Jalen Pickett, Siena*

Sloan Seymour, Siena

Neftali Alvarez, Fairfield

Warren Williams, Manhattan

Tyrese Williams, Quinnipiac

All-MAAC women’s basketball teams

First team

Rebekah Hand, Marist

Alana Gilmer, Marist

Jai Moore, Niagara

Aryn McClure, Quinnipiac

Stella Johnson, Rider*

Second team

Jen Fay, Quinnipiac

Paula Strautmane, Quinnipiac

Sara Hinriksdottir, Canisius

Sierra Green, Monmouth

Amari Johnson, Rider

Maddie Sims, Siena

Third team

Courtney Warley, Manhattan College

Lexi Posset, Rider

D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks, Canisius

Grace Vander Weide, Marist

Khadidiatou Diouf, Fairfield

Aaliyah Jones, Siena

All-rookie team

Juana Camilion, Iona

D’yona Davis, Manhattan

Lou Lopez-Senechal, Fairfield*

Briyanah Richardson, Saint Peter’s*

Lucy Thomas, Monmouth*

*-denotes unanimous selection