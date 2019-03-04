Buffalo man indicted in killing of his mother

A Buffalo man accused of killing his mother two days before Christmas was arraigned on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Gus D. Oldham, 39, was arraigned before Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan. He was also indicted on one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Oldham is accused of fatally shooting his mother, 57-year-old Cheneta Oldham, at their home on Vernon Place on or about Dec. 23, 2018. When Gus Oldham was charged in December, District Attorney John J. Flynn said that Cheneta Oldham was shot once in the leg and once in the torso.

If convicted on all charges, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.

Oldham remains in custody with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office. He was committed to a psychiatric facility in Rochester following the Erie County Department of Mental Health's determination in January that Oldham is currently incompetent to understand the nature of the criminal proceedings.

The case is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 a.m. June 5. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christine M. Garvey.