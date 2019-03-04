Bills confirm Jordan Phillips has signed one-year deal

UPDATED: The Bills have confirmed that Jordan Phillips signed a one-year contract. NFL Media reported the deal is for $4.5 million.

Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips posted a message on his Twitter account Monday that seemingly indicated he has reached an agreement to remain with the Buffalo Bills.

"Done deal... LETS GO BILLS MAFIA!!!!!" Phillips tweeted.

Done deal... LETS GO BILLS MAFIA!!!!! — Jordan Phillips (@bigj9797) March 4, 2019

The team offered no confirmation of a transaction.

Phillips joined the Bills on Oct. 3, the day after he was waived by the Miami Dolphins. In 12 games with the Bills, he was credited with 19 tackles and three pass defenses. In the first four games of the year with Miami, he was credited with five tackles, a sack and one pass defense.

For his career, Phillips, who joined the Dolphins in 2015 as a second-round draft pick from Oklahoma, has been credited with 82 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 14 pass defenses and an interception.

Last Thursday, at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told reporters, “We've had a good conversation with Jordan at the end of the year and talked to his representatives a couple times. They're here. We have not met with them yet, but definitely would be interested in bringing Jordan back. And like the energy that he brought our team midseason when we acquired him (off waivers from Miami).”