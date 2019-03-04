BRODFUEHRER, Catherine "Kitty" (Boehler)

Passed on February 26, 2019, wife of the late Norman C. Brodfuehrer; sister of Margaret Boehler, Ruth Graeber and the late Charles Boehler; loving mother of the late Margaret Maloney, Norman E. (Kay) Brodfuehrer, Barbara (Edward) Johnson, Sally (William) Sprada and Joan (Ange) Barberic; survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held March 16, 2019 at St. John Baptist Church in Kenmore. Reception for family and friends 9:30 AM-10:45 AM at St. John's, followed by mass at 11 AM. A luncheon immediately after at Sean Patrick. Any flowers or donations to Hospice of Buffalo.