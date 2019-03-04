[BN] Blitz newsletter: The Combine events D.K. Metcalf ran slower than Tom Brady

Ole Miss receiver D.K. Metcalf was one of the stars of the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, drawing rave reviews for his speed (4.33 seconds in the 40-yard dash), strength (27 bench-press reps of 225 lbs) and overall physique.

“Who’s gonna tackle him?" Raiders coach Jon Gruden wondered aloud. "We had pictures of him with his shirt off, it made me want to get into the weight room last night."

But an important fact seemed to get lost in the hype: Metcalf crushed the Combine drills ... until you asked him to change directions. Then he was slower than Tom Brady.

Metcalf posted two of the worst times among all wideouts in the 3-cone drill (7.38 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.5 seconds), which are thought of as agility tests. Even Tom Brady, who ran the 40 in a lethargic 5.28 seconds – nearly a full second slower than Metcalf – performed better in agility drills: He finished the 3-cone drill in 7.20 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.38 seconds.

A visual representation of Metcalf's athleticism looks like this, courtesy of MockDraftable.com:

More than anything, these numbers should be a reminder that Metcalf is far from a finished product. He has extreme potential and has shown he possesses the work ethic that will be necessary to improve his agility. But the Bills or any other team considering drafting Metcalf in the first round must be cognizant of the areas he'll need to improve upon.

