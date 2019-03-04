Blocking Buffalo police station driveway does not end well for driver

A Buffalo woman picked the wrong driveway to block on Sunday night.

Asia Tabb, 21, was arrested after she illegally parked her car on Woodlawn Avenue behind the Ferry-Fillmore police station, according to a Buffalo police report.

Just before 8 p.m., an officer had issued Tabb a parking ticket for blocking the police station driveway onto Woodlawn. The officer had called for a tow truck and was awaiting its arrival when Tabb returned to her car.

Police said Tabb got into the car and started it, at first refusing to comply with the officer's multiple directions not to get inside and then to get out of it, according to the report.

Tabb, who had to be forcibly restrained, was charged with resisting arrest and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, according to the report.