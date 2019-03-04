Bisons single-game tickets to go on sale

Buffalo Bisons single-game tickets will go on sale Saturday during the team’s annual free Family Day Open House at Sahlen Field, starting at 10 a.m.

The Bisons also will hold a special online preseason sale of single-game tickets with no service fees starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday through Friday. It will be the first opportunity to purchase tickets for Opening Day (April 4), Star Wars Night (June 8) and the KeyBank Independence Eve celebration with the BPO (July 3) as well as any of the other of the team’s 70 home dates.

There is a saving of $2.50 on each ticket purchased in advance of game days.

The Bisons announced the addition of some promotions for the 2019 season. PAW Patrol will be Sunday, May 19. The first Trolls Day will be Sunday, Aug. 19, and Birdzerk! will bring his tricks and comedy to the ballpark on Saturday, Aug. 24.

To purchase tickets or for a complete 2019 promotional schedule, visit Bisons.com.

The Bisons also announced Monday the return of their Canadian "At Par" policy for any single-game ticket purchased prior to April 30, excluding blackout dates of June 8 and July 3. It includes Opening Day and any of the 11 home games in April. Canadian residents can use the promo code BisonsAtPar at Bisons.com or by using Canadian cash only at the Sahlen Field Box Office.

Canadian fans will be able to use their cash ‘AT-PAR’ for Sahlen Field concessions at the 11 home games in April.