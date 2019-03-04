Bills planning to re-sign DE Eddie Yarbrough

The Buffalo Bills are planning to retain defensive end Eddie Yarbrough.

The Buffalo News has confirmed through a league source that the team plans to make a contract offer to Yarbrough. The team’s plan was first reported by ESPN.

As an exclusive-rights free agent (defined as players with two or fewer accrued seasons), the Bills can maintain Yarbrough’s services by offering him a veteran-minimum contract.

Yarbrough appeared in 15 games in 2018, making 29 tackles. He played in all 16 games in 2017, starting six times and finishing with 34 tackles and one sack.

Re-signing Yarbrough means the team will have the same four defensive ends under contract again in 2019 — the others being Jerry Hughes, Shaq Lawson and Trent Murphy.

The team’s other exclusive-rights free agent is punter Matt Darr.