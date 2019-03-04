BENDER, Norbert L.

BENDER - Norbert L. March 2, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Janice (Wagner) Bender; dear father of Debra A. Bogdan, Donna M. (Roger) Stachowiak, James L. (Mary), Jeffrey P. and the late Joseph and late Dawn E. Bender; loving grandfather of Tammy E., Michael D., Jacqueline A., J.P., Stacy, Lindsay, Julie, Sabrina, Miranda and Christopher; great-grandfather of Casey, Riley, Brayden, Isla and Brycen. Predeceased by two brothers and two sisters; survived by many nieces and nephews; friend of many and loved by all. Funeral Service from the Barron-Miller Funeral home, inc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga on Thursday at 8:45 and at St. Bernard's Church at 9:30 AM. Family present Wednesday from 2-7 PM.