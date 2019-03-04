Aspire CEO stepping down after 20 years

The chief executive officer of Aspire of Western New York – one of the region's largest human services organizations – will step down effective July 31.

Thomas Sy has served as CEO for 20 years, joining the organization after holding the top job at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Aspire assists people with a variety of developmental disabilities, working with 3,600 consumers annually. During Sy's tenure, Aspire rebranded itself from United Cerebral Palsy of Western New York, spent $2.4 million on a health center in Cheektowaga and designed and constructed a 56,000-square-foot headquarters in Getzville.

Sy worked for the past year with the organization's board on a succession plan and he will aid the search for his successor. The board formed a CEO search committee and soon will hire an executive search firm.