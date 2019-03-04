Share this article

print logo

Area colleges (March 5)

|Published

Monday’s results

BASEBALL

St. Bonaventure 6, Mount St. Mary’s 2

SB (1-1): Alex Schutz 2-4, solo HR; Tyler Kelder 2-5, 2 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Braydon Nelson WP, 7 IP, 1 ER, 10 K

Russmatt Invitational

Saint Vincent 12-11, Hilbert 1-4

H (2-3): Anthony DiNizo (Game 2) 2.2 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 1 K

SOFTBALL

Fastpitch Dreams Classic

at Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Hilbert 7, Rivier 4

H: Morgan McNeill 3-4, 2 runs

Mary Washington 17, Hilbert 0 (5)

H (1-2): Maia Delaney 2-2, SB

MEN’S TENNIS

St. Bonaventure 4, Wright State 3

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Wright State 6, St. Bonaventure 1

There are no comments - be the first to comment