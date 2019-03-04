Area colleges (March 5)
Monday’s results
BASEBALL
St. Bonaventure 6, Mount St. Mary’s 2
SB (1-1): Alex Schutz 2-4, solo HR; Tyler Kelder 2-5, 2 2B, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Braydon Nelson WP, 7 IP, 1 ER, 10 K
Russmatt Invitational
Saint Vincent 12-11, Hilbert 1-4
H (2-3): Anthony DiNizo (Game 2) 2.2 IP, 1 hit, 0 ER, 1 K
SOFTBALL
Fastpitch Dreams Classic
at Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Hilbert 7, Rivier 4
H: Morgan McNeill 3-4, 2 runs
Mary Washington 17, Hilbert 0 (5)
H (1-2): Maia Delaney 2-2, SB
MEN’S TENNIS
St. Bonaventure 4, Wright State 3
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Wright State 6, St. Bonaventure 1
