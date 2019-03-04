Anchor Bar to open newest franchise in Maryland

The Anchor Bar is expanding its franchise to a 16th restaurant that will be opening in Frederick, Md., according to Mark Dempsey, chief executive officer of the Anchor Bar Franchise and Development Company.

The Anchor Bar, at 1047 Main St. in Buffalo, is the original home of the Buffalo chicken wing that was created in 1964.

In Frederick, the newest restaurant in the franchise will feature 40 large flat screen TVs, nearly 6,000 square feet of space and indoor and patio seating for more than 250 patrons.

Like its original Buffalo counterpart, the Anchor Bar in Frederick will feature walls filled with memorabilia and feature on the menu classic Anchor Bar fare – including the original signature wings and sauces served by a staff of 130 full- and part-time employees.