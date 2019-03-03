ZORKER, Marcyann Barbara (Zasowski)

81, of Lancaster, NY, passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2019. Marcyann was born in Buffalo, NY on April 21, 1937 and was a lifelong resident of Western New York. She worked her entire professional career of over 30 years for the Buffalo City Court of Erie County, retiring in 1995. Marcyann was a constant presence at her church, Resurrection Roman Catholic Church of Cheektowaga, NY, serving faithfully for many years. She was a beloved Aunt to her extended family and leaves to cherish her memory her nieces and nephews: Sharon, Denise, Edward, Missi, and Daniel along with their children; 14 great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Arlene (Henry) Raczka; brother, Edward F. Zasowski, Jr., his wife, Mildred (Juda); and her parents, Edward F. Zasowski, Sr. and Emilie (Tucholski) Zasowski. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested in her name to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org). Send a condolence to the family at Pacer Funeral Home (www.pacerfuneralhome.com). A Funeral Mass for Marcyann will be held at 9:30 AM on April 12, 2019, at Resurrection Roman Catholic Church, 130 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY, 14227, followed by a Celebration of her Life at Polish Falcon Club, 445 Columbia Ave., Depew, NY. Pacer Funeral Home, 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, NY 14043, is overseeing the arrangements.