ZONA, Louis

ZONA - Louis Of East Aurora, February 25, 2019. Survived by brother Sebastian (Judy) Zona; half-sister Ruth (late Frederic) George; and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Sebastian and Eva Zona; and half-brother Fred (late Sherry) Duell. A Celebration of Lou's Life is to be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Lou's name to the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, New York, NY 10006. Please share condolences at: www.COMFORTFUNERALHOME.com