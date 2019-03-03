ZIELINSKI, Sandra M. (Krzykowski)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest February 28, 2019; devoted mother of Amy, Dennis and Robert Zielinski; lifelong companion of Dennis Zielinski; loving daughter of the late Edward and Helen Krzykowski; predeceased by several brothers. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Avenue, Tuesday from 3-5 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com