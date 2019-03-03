WRIGHT, Anna Mae (Morsheimer)

Age 101, March 2, 2019, of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Wright; devoted daughter of the late Charles and Anna Morsheimer; dear sister of the late Lulabelle Stuff, Ellsworth Morsheimer, Jarvis Morsheimer, Geraldine Morsheimer, Lorraine Kisker, Charles Morsheimer and Richard Morsheimer; also survived by many nieces and nephews that span four generations; special friend of Lydia Havas; and a very heartfelt thank you to the ladies at Sylvia's Angels and Team No. 4 at Buffalo Hospice. Friends may call Saturday 11-1 PM at the Lester H. Wedekindt Inc., Funeral Home, 3290 Delaware Ave., where funeral service will immediately follow. Entombment Elmlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made in memory of Anna Mae to, Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. To leave an online condolence visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com