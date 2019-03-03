WOODS, Larry L.

WOODS - Larry L. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest February 26, 2019. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday from 12-4 PM. And thereafter at Second Baptist Church, 18 Church St., Lackawanna, Tuesday morning from 11-12 noon, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com