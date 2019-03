WINKLER, Evelyn

WINKLER - Evelyn February 28, 2019, age 87, born in Waltham, VT, wife of the late Ferdinand Winkler of Buffalo, NY; beloved mother of Deborah (David) Kaczmarski, Diane (late Daniel) Beger, Paul (Cheryl Piersall) and Kenneth; grandmother of Jarrett, Michael, Kristin, Nathan, Amanda, Alyssa, Cole; great-grandmother of Case and Emma. Memorial service will be held in late June.