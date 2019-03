WINGFIELD, Evelyn C.

WINGFIELD - Evelyn C. Departed this life February 21, 2019. She leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday 10 AM at Elim Christian Fellowship, 70 Chalmers Ave. Funeral to follow at 11 AM. Arrangements by BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOMES. www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com