West Seneca man charged with breaking into his former workplace

A West Seneca man was arrested on Sunday for breaking into his former place of employment in the Town of Boston.

State Police charged Kevin V. Nguyen, 29, of Flohr Drive in West Seneca, with third-degree burglary, a class-D felony.

Troopers received a report of a burglary in progress at the True Colours Salon on Boston State Road, but upon arrival the burglar had already fled the scene with $90 in cash from the salon, police said.

After reviewing security footage from the salon, investigators identified Nguyen, a former employee, as the suspect. Troopers arrested Nguyen at his residence in West Seneca.

He is due back in court on Monday.