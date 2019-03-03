Weekend in Review: Ice mountains, HUD troubles and how the hot dogs get made

It's the first weekend of March, and the old stories are new again. Piles of ice line the shores of Lake Erie and the Niagara River as winter's grip on the region persists. The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority is still in trouble. And the Sabres have pretty much given up any hopes they once had of making the NHL playoffs.

Here's a look at some of our best weekend reads (and views):

A new federal report ranks the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority as one of the worst in the nation. The reasons for the low ranking, according to the report, "include steady deterioration of the agency's apartment buildings, its yearslong failure to rent all of its units despite a waiting list and its recent reliance on reserve funds to balance its budget."

•••

There's an otherworldly beauty to the towering piles of thick ice that amassed along the shores of Lake Erie during last week's windstorm. News Chief Photographer Derek Gee sent his drone into the frigid Hamburg skies to capture some of the piles along Hoover Beach.

•••

The annual Shamrock Run in the Old First Ward featured over 4,300 participants in its 41st year in the Old First Ward on Saturday. Take a look at photos from the event.

•••

Some homes have more than doubled in value in Buffalo over the past few years. But here's the problems — property taxes are set to increase by the same amount for many residents. That's why a newly formed coalition is working to blunt the impact of the coming tax hikes for residents with low incomes who, they say, are in danger of being pushed out of their homes.

•••

In Western New York, everyone knows Sahlen's hot dogs but the Buffalo company has big plans. "We're really positioned now to be a national company," said Mark S. Battistoni, Sahlen vice president of sales and marketing.

•••

Buffalo and Edmonton have a lot in common. Thing one? Their hockey teams, both dogged by organizational troubles and reeling from what Mike Harrington calls "massive falls from grace."

•••

Just the sight of hundreds of lightly dressed competitors making their way to the edge of Lake Ontario is enough to chill you to the bone. News Photographer Mark Mulville captured the scene in Olcott on Sunday afternoon.

