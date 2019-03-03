VOLPE, Anthony

VOLPE - Anthony February 26, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Vedella); dearest father of Donna Volpe and Dave (Kathryn) Volpe; cherished grandfather of Dave (Macy) and Thomas Volpe; and great-grandfather of Olivia Volpe; dear brother of Angelo (Judy) and the late Justin (Shirley) Volpe; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences and updated service information is available at www.hoyfuneralhome.com