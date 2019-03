VARGA, John S. "Long John"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 1, 2019. Loving companion of 32 years to Patricia R. Grabowski; devoted son of the late Stephen and Elizabeth (nee Lakatos) Varga; dear brother of Kathleen Mitchell; also survived by relatives and friends. Services were private. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.