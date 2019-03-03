TRICOLI, Karen A. (Henry)

February 28, 2019 at age 80. Loving mother of Lisa Tricoli and Tracey (Kevin) Trietley; dearest grandmother of Mia, Ella, and Julia; dear sister of Sheila (Ron) Smith and the late Terence Henry; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Kolano Funeral Home, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Saturday, March 9th from 12-2 PM. Share online condolences at www.kolanofuneralhome.com