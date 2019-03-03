TORRES, Celestino C. "Chino"

TORRES - Celestino C. "Chino"

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest March 1, 2019, beloved husband of Irma (nee Garcia) Torres; devoted father of Gracie (Charles) Rice, Adam (Elizabeth) Torres, Michael (Edna) Torres, Daniel (Jamie) Torres, Edward (Aileen) Torres and Angel (Kathy) Torres; also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Anthony Church, 306 Ingham Ave., Lackawanna, on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com