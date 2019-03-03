TOLEDO-SMITH, Rebecca M.D.

TOLEDO-SMITH - Rebecca M.D. Suddenly, February 20, 2019, at age 70, beloved mother of Sean Smith; dear daughter of Jean and the late Basilio Toledo; sister of Gloria (Quirino, Jr.) Mari, Josephine Toledo, Rose Marie (Rodolfo) Virata and Miriam Toledo. The family will be present to receive friends Friday, March 8, 2019, from 6-9 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga, where Funeral Services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 11 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dr. Toledo's memory to UPMASA Rebecca Toledo-Smith Charity Fund, 717 Sherbrook Dr., Silver Springs, MD 20904.