TODD, Alice Marie (Newman)

TODD - Alice Marie

(nee Newman)

Born October 18, 1920, in Buffalo, NY. She passed February 16, 2019 in Bullhead City, AZ at 98 years old. Alice was preceded in death by her loving husband Martin W. Todd and granddaughter Laura Danahy. She is survived by her son Martin R. Todd (Marilyn Shamp) and daughter Gail Ingle (the late Jay); granddaughter Joelle Casey (Peter); and great-grandchildren Jacob J. and Lauren K. Casey. Alice was one of seven children and is survived by one sister Muriel (Gress) Warner and many nieces, nephews and friends. Burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery at a later date.