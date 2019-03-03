Tapestry's Kenner is state 300 champion

There were four first-place finishers from Western New York, not just three as reported in Sunday’s Buffalo News.

Jada Kenner, a seventh grader from Tapestry Charter won the 300 meter girls race in 39.24 seconds.

Kenner also ran the third leg on Tapestry’s 4x200 relay which set record for Section VI with a 1:44.36 clocking in the preliminaries in the meet on Staten Island.

Maxana Crump of Amherst also set a sectional record with her time of 1:33.69 in her fifth-place finish in the 600 meters.

The Section VI quartet of Raechel Zielinski (Hamburg), Nia Stevens (Tapestry), Leah Streety (Iroquois) and Kayla Schmidt (Williamsville South) finished fourth in 10:27.72 in the Intersectional Distance Medley Relay. It was the fastest time ever for a Section VI team in that event.

Lew-Port cheerleaders first in state competition

Lew-Port won the Small Schools II division state championship in NYSPHSAA Competitive Cheerleading at RIT on Saturday.

Information from the NYSPHSAA did not include Lew-Port on its list of winners and there was no report from Section VI or Lew-Port team official.

The Lew-Port squad was one of three from Section to advance to the finals. There were five finalists in five divisions. West Seneca East was second in the Small Schools II competition.

Frontier was second in the Coed Division. behind Webster Thomas of Section V.

OP captures club hockey title on L.I.

Orchard Park Jack Kinsman, who had two goals and two assists in the championship game, named the MVP in the Tate Club Hockey championship tournament Sunday at Northwell Arena on Long Island. Owen Hughes, Briston Miller and Jack Mecca also scored for the Quakers in their 5-1 victory over Bellmore-Merrick in the large schools championship game. Ryan Albert was in goal for the winners.

Orchard Park defeated Lancaster, 8-2, in a semifinal game earlier on Sunday.

Two Western New YOrk teams played in the semifinals of the Small/Mixed Schools Division. Long Beach defeated City Honors/ Cardinal O’Hara, 4-0. RBM (Roy-Hart, Barker, Medina) defeated Locust Valley, 7-2 but lost to Long Beach, 3-1, in the championship game.

Gay of Clarence wins NY shooting

Emily Gay of Clarence had the high individual aggregate score of 291 in the 30-shot standing competition at the NYSPHSAA rifle championships on Saturday at West Point.

The Section VI team was first among seven with 1,700. Clarence was first in the high school team competition with 1,136, two points more than Central Square (Section III).

In the three-position competition, Section VI and Pioneer had second place positions. Dylan Romance of Pioneer was first in the kneeling position with a 98 score. His aggregate score of 292 was good for fourth place.