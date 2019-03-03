STUCKI, Clarence Walter

STUCKI - Clarence Walter Born August 11, 1917, died February 18, 2019, beloved husband of the late Anita (Lorence) Stucki; dear father of Marcia (Henry) Swiencinski, Lawrence (Mary) Stucki, Janet (Paul) Galeza; dear grandfather of Nathan (Emily) Aimes, Lucas (Hui Kyong) Aimes, Alex (Lauren) Stucki and Conor Stucki; also survived by four great-grandchildren. Funeral Service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Road, Cheektowaga, where family will be present Friday 9:30 -10:30 AM, at which time services will be held. Mr. Stucki was a WWII Staff Sergeant of the Army in Italy, past Master of Masonic Lodge 240. Military Honors at St. John Cemetery following services.