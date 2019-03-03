STRIEJEWSKE, Marilyn L. (Griffen)

Age 83, of Eggertsville, NY went home to be with the Lord, on March 1, 2019, at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. She was born on September 29, 1935 in Buffalo, NY to the late Harri and Clara (Ponivas) Griffen of Eggertsville. Marilyn graduated from Amherst Central High School and went on to nursing school at Edward J. Myer Memorial Hospital in Buffalo, where she earned her license as an Registered Nurse in 1958. She worked as a RN at Edward J. Myer Memorial Hospital, the Buffalo Veterans Hospital and as an Administrator for the State of New York Health Care for 30 years. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Ira Striejewske of Eggertsville and her children, David Striejewske of California, Deborah Striejewske of Eggertsville, Donald (Michele) Striejewske of Batavia, NY; her six grandchildren Krystine (Donnie) Rench, Adam (Abriana), Danielle, Jessica, Elizabeth and Jacob Striejewske; great-grandsons Alex Striejewske and Oliver Rench and great-granddaughters Scarlett and Laney Striejewske; along with five step-grandchildren Gregory Striejewske, John (Dina) Goodenbury, Ashley (Kristopher Jackson), Jennifer (Joe Berardi) Calarco, David Calarco and step-grandchildren Kylie and Emma Calarco, and Hope, JJ and Faith Goodenbury; also survived by sister Arletta (Porrazzo); along with several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Tuesday, March 5th, from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 6th, at 10 AM, at the Funeral Home. If desired, contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com