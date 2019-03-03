Stolen pipes set back house renovation in Niagara Falls

Renovation plans suffered a major setback when burglars stripped copper plumbing recently from a house on Michigan Avenue, Niagara Falls Police reported.

A Buffalo woman, who is fixing up the property to resell it, told police she found the front door locks broken Saturday and discovered that sometime since Feb. 11 most of the pipes had been removed.

Flooding reached the top step of the basement stairs and water dripping from stripped pipes froze, damaging walls and ceilings elsewhere, police said. A hot water tank and furnace also were taken.

A neighbor reported seeing someone loading items from the house into a newer blue pickup truck a couple weeks ago, police said. The stolen items were valued at $4,750. There was no damage estimate for the building.