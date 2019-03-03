STEPHENSON, Helen N.

STEPHENSON - Helen N. March 2, 2019, age 101, beloved wife of the late Clayton Stephenson; devoted mother of Patricia Stephenson and the late James Stephenson; dear mother-in-law of Phyllis Stephenson; loving grandmother of John and Michelle and great-grandmother of Chloe. The family will receive friends at the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 911 Englewood Ave., Monday from 3-5 PM. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Share condolences at mertzfh.com