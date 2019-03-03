SPEICH, Marilynn E. (Schleicher)

March 1, 2019, beloved wife of the late Russell E. Speich; loving mother of Denise (Barry Minor) Frainier, Shelly Frost, Janine (Cheryl Chataignier) Frainier, Lisa (Anthony) Brienza and Robin Pittman; cherished grandmother of Alexandria, Courtney, Erin, Savanna, Anthony, Christopher, Lauren, Daelyn and Derick; sister of the late James (late Joan) and late Eugene Schleicher. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Tuesday 10 AM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 6540 Main St., Eggertsville. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, donations in Marilynn's name may be made to St. Paul's Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com