SOVINSKI, Stella (Tarabula)

March 2, 2019, beloved wife of the late Andrew; dear mother of Theresa (Thomas) Luczkowski, Susan Sovinski (Jeff Gibbs) and Barbara (late Ben) Zarajczyk; grandmother of Eric and Vicki Luczkowski, Anthony and Dr. Andrea Buccilli; great-grandmother of Matthew, Joseph, Amy Luczkowski; Andrew, Adam, Alec, Aubrey Buccilli; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Monday 1-7 PM at ST. JOHN'S FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1456 Broadway (892-4600) and attend a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 AM at St. John Kanty Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Heart Assn. Stella was a former Crossing Guard at the corner of Broadway and Brownell for 30 years.