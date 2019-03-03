Somerset woman is latest victim of scammers claiming to be National Grid

SOMERSET – A Johnson Creek Road woman became the latest victim of an ongoing telephone scam in which callers pose as representatives of the National Grid power company and attempt to collect outstanding "debts" from their victims, police said.

The woman told sheriff's deputies that she received such a call the afternoon of Feb. 25 and that the male caller directed her to purchase prepaid credit cards in order to address her overdue account and avoid service interruptions. She was advised to furnish the card information to the caller and told the $395 would be applied to the outstanding balance on her account.

After doing so, the woman contacted National Grid and was told that the call was a scam and had no connection to the company.