SLAGHT, Rachel L.

SLAGHT - Rachel L. Of Silver Creek, NY, February 27, 2019, age 37. Beloved wife of James Norton; loving mother of Bradley Norton. Daughter of the late Emily (Martin) Braymiller. Sister of Tracy Noworyta and Melissa Staniszewski. Granddaughter of Gertrude Slaght. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Friends may call Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main St., Angola, NY, where Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Pastor Michael Trippett, officiating.