Shootout loss to Riveters lands Beauts in second place

If the Buffalo Beauts are to win the Isobel Cup as playoff champions of the National Women's Hockey League, they may have to do it on the road.

The Beauts lost their season finale in a 4-3 shootout to the Metropolitan Riveter in Newark, N.J. on Sunday and wound up in second place in the NWHL.

Buffalo (11-4-1) will host a first-round game against the Boston Pride (11-5-0) at 7:30 p.m . on Saturday HarborCenter. If the Beauts win that one, and form prevails, the first-place Minnesota Whitecaps (12-4-0) will be at home for the Isobel Cup championship game. Minnesota will face the winner of Thursday's Connecticut Whale-at-Metropolitan first round game next Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota clinched first place with a 4-1 win at Connecticut on Sunday in Stamford, Conn.

The Beauts needed a goal by Hayley Scamurra with 1:35 left in regulation to send Sunday's game to overtime. Buffalo had led 2-0 on goals by Corinne Buie in the first period and Maddie Elia in the second. It was Elia's 12th of the season, which leads the NWHL. Amanda Kessel, Madison Packer (power play) and Rebecca Russo (power play) gave the Riveters a 3-2 lead, however.

After a scoreless overtime Metro won the shootout on a goal by Miye D'Oench in the fourth round. When Riveters goalie Katie Fitzgerald stopped Buffalo's Taylor Accursi it was over. Elia was the only Beaut to score in the shootout. Packer evened the shootout for Metro.

Shannon Szabados had 14 saves for Buffalo. The Beauts were 0 for 7 on the power play while Metro was 2 for 7.