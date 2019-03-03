SEDITA, Audrey V. (Ludwig)

Age 93, of Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Buffalo. Wife of the late Horace (Rocky) Sedita; loving mother of Linda (Bob) Kahabka, Susan (Tom) Zolnowski, Debi (Jerry) Falbo and Gary Sedita. Sister of the late Ronald and Robert Ludwig. Audrey's legacy will live on through her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Services were held in Las Vegas where family and friends gathered for a Celebration of Love and Life.