SEARS - Arlie Parrish Arlie Parrish Sears April 6, 1955-March 1, 2019. Adoring Aunt to her namesake Arlie; daughter of Stephen Sears and Irene "Cracker" Hart, who was Arlie's best friend; sister of Gordon and Graham (Emilie); child of Rose Hill, Canada and Kenmore, NY. She graduated from Buffalo Seminary class of '73, and Allegheny College. She was among other things a lover of the outdoors, a rider of horses, an accomplished athlete, one of the best ski racers in New England, a committed reader of biographies, history and science, a master gardener, a lover of poetry, an accomplished seamstress, a quilter and a steadfast friend. Please consider donations in her honor to Hospice Buffalo or ALS Assn. of WNY. Services private. Please sign the guest-book www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com