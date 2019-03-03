Deaths Death Notices
SCIRTO, Mary Ann
SCIRTO - Mary Ann March 1, 2019, at the age of 85, beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Frances (nee Gervaise) Scirto; dear sister of Lena (late William) Georger; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.) where Funeral Services will immediately follow at 4 PM. Interment will be private. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
