SCHRUEFER, Charles J.

- Charles J. March 1, 2019 of Cheektowaga, at age 80. Beloved father of Charles (Jamye), Randy (Linda) Schruefer, Debra (late Robert) Leising and the late Michael Schruefer; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; pre-deceased by two great-grandchildren; dear brother of Richard (Antoinette) and Robert (Kathleen) Schruefer; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-7 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee St. (two blocks East of Union Rd), where services will follow at 7 PM. Mr. Schruefer owned and operated Flowers by Chuck for several years. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com